Cameroon: Boko Haram Kills 275 in Cameroon

Yaounde — The Boko Haram terror group has killed 275 people and kidnapped an unspecified number of civilians during its resurgence in Cameroon this year.

A human rights organisation disclosed the figures following a two-week field research in the Far North region, where it documented alleged crimes under international law.

Amnesty International disclosed that in some of the most gruesome attacks an elderly blind man was shot and three women who had their ears cut off.

Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's Acting Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said civilians in northern Cameroon felt abandoned by the authorities during the atrocities.

"The people we met in Cameroon's Far North are living in terror," Daoud said.

"Many have already witnessed Boko Haram attacks and lost family members or friends. They no longer ask whether there will be further attacks but when they will take place."

The activist said the Cameroonian authorities must urgently increase the protection for the areas affected, in accordance with respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.

"People are living in total deprivation and will continue to suffer Boko Haram's murderous assaults or leave their communities if nothing is done."

Earlier this year, President Paul Biya announced that Boko Haram had been "pushed outside" Cameroon's borders.

Cameroon is one of neighbouring countries affected by the Islamist groups since it started its mutiny in Nigeria ten years ago, in a bid to establish an Islamic state

Chad and Niger have also been affected.

More than 30, 000 people have been killed while more than three million others displaced by Boko Haram activities.