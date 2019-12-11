Somalia: Puntland Assembly Strips Lawmaker of Immunity

10 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The lawmakers of Somalia's Puntland state have on Tuesday voted to strip parliamentary immunity from Abdihakim Mohamed Ahmed who ousted last month. The assembly in a majority vote (40/41) voted in favor of the bid to strip of the immunity from Ahmed.

Ahmed was also said to have been removed from the parliamentary seat by the same vote. The former speaker has not yet commented on today's vote which delisted him from the parliament.

The vote comes barely after the same parliament removed Ahmed as a speaker in a controversial no-confidence vote.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.