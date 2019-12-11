Somalia: Puntland Assembly Strips Lawmaker of Immunity

The lawmakers of Somalia's Puntland state have on Tuesday voted to strip parliamentary immunity from Abdihakim Mohamed Ahmed who ousted last month. The assembly in a majority vote (40/41) voted in favor of the bid to strip of the immunity from Ahmed.

Ahmed was also said to have been removed from the parliamentary seat by the same vote. The former speaker has not yet commented on today's vote which delisted him from the parliament.

The vote comes barely after the same parliament removed Ahmed as a speaker in a controversial no-confidence vote.