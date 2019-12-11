Liberia: President Weah Told Journalists Shortly After Penning His Signature in the Book of Condolence At the Rotunda of Capitol Building - "I Do Remember Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine Very Well, Especially

16 December 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

President Weah told journalists shortly after penning his signature in the Book of Condolence at the Rotunda of Capitol Building: "I do remember Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine very well, especially on those Saturday mornings when we sat together discussing the future of our country, despite our divergent political sides. Not too many people may know that we were close friends, and that we mutually fondly respected each other."

President Weah said the Liberty Party strongman's death is saddening, and big blow to the Liberian society, which is why the entire nation is embroiled in a state of mourning.

"He served his country and people with dignity and his death is a great loss to our country," President George Manneh Weah stated further.

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine died in the United States of America on Wednesday November 20, 2019 after a period of illness. He founded the opposition Liberty Party and contested three times for the Liberian presidency on the ticket of the Party.

The Former Lawmaker is expected to be buried this Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Grand Bassa County.

