Cameroon: Research Institute for Development - Celebrating 70 Years of Improved Research

Two days of scientific exchange between Cameroonian and French researchers of IRD from December 9 - 10, 2019 to evaluate the path covered and prospects.

The French Research Institute for Sustainable Development in Cameroon (IRD) celebrates 70 years of its being in the country and 75 years of existence since its creation in 1949. On this occasion, the association consecrated two days for scientific research, December 9 - 10, 2019. The main issues at stake during these two days focus on climate change, health and environment. The opening ceremony that took place at the conference hall of the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation was presided over by Minister Dr Madeleine Tchuinté, who said the event was not only for celebration and merry making, but equally for the exchange of scientific know-how amongst researchers from both countries; France and Cameroon. "These long decades must be seen as years of science, success, challenges but also conviviality and exchanges," she said. The French Ambassador to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou, equally present at the ceremony, said IRD is one of the eight institutions of France centers on Science and Technology. The association's objective is to contribute, through research, to the development of scientific communities. The representative of IRD in Cameroon, Jean-Jaques Braun, Senior Scientist said the celebration was an occasion to strengthen ties between Cameroon and France, as well as learn better practicing methods. Specified in various domains like Botanic, Zoology, Archeology, Anthropology, Sociology, Physical and Human Geography and more, the first 40 years of IRD were consecrated to inventory whose aim was to know the Cameroonian soil so as to be able to tackle the various challenges. At the end of the two days, participants are expected to have gotten the various methods and tactics they could device for the various researches carried out and how results obtained could be approved and implemented.