Cameroon: Olembe Sports Complex - Effective Work Begins

With the arrival of the first contingent of equipment there are hopes that the stadium will be ready for the AFCON 2021.

All is set for effective work to begin at the Olembe Sports Complex near Yaounde. The Magil Construction Company in charge of the completion of construction works in the stadium received the first contingent of equipment from Douala yesterday, December 9, 2019. With the arrival of the equipment Cameroonians can now have hopes that the stadium will be ready for the AFCON 2021.

At the Olembe Sports Complex yesterday the environment was a clear indication of serious work to take-off. The Magil Company has worked on the earth road to facilitate the arrival of the equipment. At the entrance of the stadium was a group of youths seeking for employment. Interviews were going on to select the best talents who will be recruited for the job. A total of 31 trucks arrived at the construction site at about 2:00 p.m. from Douala.

The Director of International Operations at Magil Construction Company, Frank Mathiere said the equipment consisted of mainly cranes, generators and all that is necessary to start work without delay. He explained that today, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, eight trucks carrying more equipment will arrive only for the main stadium. "Work will be concentrated first on the main stadium which is the focus of the CAF inspection," he said. He assured that by the end of the month the company will be through with the turf, lighting and drainage systems and cleaning. Concerning the staff Franck Mathiere said 300 people will be recruited for now and that 1,000 Cameroonians will be recruited by January 2020. He assured that the work will be completed in July 2020. "Of course, we willnot start day and night from now but we are going to just put people on the site. We will respect our schedule when it will be needed we will put in 7/24," he said.