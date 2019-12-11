Cameroon: Olembe Sports Complex - Effective Work Begins

10 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

With the arrival of the first contingent of equipment there are hopes that the stadium will be ready for the AFCON 2021.

All is set for effective work to begin at the Olembe Sports Complex near Yaounde. The Magil Construction Company in charge of the completion of construction works in the stadium received the first contingent of equipment from Douala yesterday, December 9, 2019. With the arrival of the equipment Cameroonians can now have hopes that the stadium will be ready for the AFCON 2021.

At the Olembe Sports Complex yesterday the environment was a clear indication of serious work to take-off. The Magil Company has worked on the earth road to facilitate the arrival of the equipment. At the entrance of the stadium was a group of youths seeking for employment. Interviews were going on to select the best talents who will be recruited for the job. A total of 31 trucks arrived at the construction site at about 2:00 p.m. from Douala.

The Director of International Operations at Magil Construction Company, Frank Mathiere said the equipment consisted of mainly cranes, generators and all that is necessary to start work without delay. He explained that today, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, eight trucks carrying more equipment will arrive only for the main stadium. "Work will be concentrated first on the main stadium which is the focus of the CAF inspection," he said. He assured that by the end of the month the company will be through with the turf, lighting and drainage systems and cleaning. Concerning the staff Franck Mathiere said 300 people will be recruited for now and that 1,000 Cameroonians will be recruited by January 2020. He assured that the work will be completed in July 2020. "Of course, we willnot start day and night from now but we are going to just put people on the site. We will respect our schedule when it will be needed we will put in 7/24," he said.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.