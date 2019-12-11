Cameroon: Miss Santé - A Beauty Contest to Promote Wellbeing

10 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The winner of this year's edition, Claudia Charnelle Ngnama, 28, has the challenged to encourage her peers and others to live healthy lives.

The 3rd edition of the Miss Santé competition took place in Douala on the 30 of November 2019. This year's edition of the event was an opportunity for the different competitors to showcase what they can offer in terms of education to promote good health. The winner of this year's event is 28-Year-old Claudia Charnelle Ngnama. This year's edition was had 126 contenders which was the highest since the competitions started, The introduction of fans club also gave the competition a different dimension as the fan clubs were always around to cheer their candidates to victory. Out of the 126 contenders who started the competition, after the regional selection, 9 qualified for the final competition. During the event in Douala on November 30, the finalists paraded with different regalia and presented their plan of action if voted. At the end of the day, 28 Year old Claudia Charnelle Ngnama emerged winner. Runners up included: first dauphine Adele Onguene 21 years, 2nd dauphine Darelle Tido Ebessa, and the 3rd dauphine Ivine Youmbi. According to the National President of the organizing committee of Miss Santé, Celeste Kapen, this edition has as innovation the introduction of other categories such as the election of Miss Peace and Stability which was won by Ivine Youmbi, Miss Top Model won by Adele Onguene and Miss Social Entrepreneur which was won by Darrelle Tido. She said with the security challenges in the country Miss Santé Organization could not be left out reasons why they introduced the category for peace and stability. Celeste Kapen said the winner of this category will be a peace ambassador and will have to organized peace caravan to join their voices in the call for a return to normalcy.

