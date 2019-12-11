Cameroon: Civil-Military Action - Officers Empowered On Humanitarian Coordination

10 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The aim is to improve the skills of military personnel who work with the affected population at providing aid and elevating poverty.

Faced with the security challenges plaguing some regions of the country, a two-day seminar is being organised at the Defence Head Quarters of the Ministry of Defence to empower officers on civil-military action in an emergency context. The seminar which started yesterday December 9, 2019 and rounds off today, is jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs. In an overview presentation of the seminar, the Deputy Chief of Defence Staff in Charge of Policy and Plan, Colonel Ndutumu Samuel said civil-military actions are carried out across the national territory with particular attention in the Far North, South Wes and North West Regions due to the prevailing circumstances. He explained the crisis in the three regions has created three categories of people who face the consequences of the social unrest; internally displaced persons, refugees and persons who decide to stay in the affected regions irrespective of the situation. "In effect, we are meeting to discuss the different humanitarian intervention axis in which military personnel are always deployed. The putting of the synergy platform permits the better coordination of actions and reinforces effectiveness," he stated, adding that military focal points have been created with central coordination from the Ministry of Defence. On his part, the Humanitarian Affairs Officer at the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs, Samuel Zoungrana, who doubles as the Civil-Military Focal Point for Maroua, Far North Region, said such a platform is needed for the constant exchange of ideas. "We are working in humanitarian emergency context where we have humanitarian actors and military personnel. In such situation, we need to understand each other to be able to deliver aid to the affected population," he said. He added that constant dialogue is needed to attain set objectives. To him, the trained officers are expected to be in charge of dialogue in their respective regions and better coordinate humanitarian action for development.

