Cameroon: 'We Begin Educational Programme On Endoscopy in 2020'

Professor Jean-Marie Kasia, General Manager, Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH).

The hospital has just rounded off its In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) activities for the year. What balance sheet do you make of it?

It has been an amazing end. After a three-year action plan on IVF that we set up from 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, our goal was to deliver 150 babies. Within this period, we have successfully achieved 170 babies, which is far more than what we had planned. We feel very happy and we want to thank God for permitting us obtain such an objective, which is more than what we had imagined. Everybody is happy especially the new mothers and the presidential couple who are the main force behind the existence of the hospital.

How were your last surgical deliveries of babies via IVF?

We had two cases, which were the last of the year. The first case was a 44-year-old woman with secondary infertility and had undergone surgeries for uterine myoma (fibroid). These surgeries took place in a small hospital with limited medical equipment and she ended up with further complications such as pelvic infections, pelvic adhesions with obstructions of the tubes. When the woman came to the hospital, it was discovered that she had developed over 10 more fibroids. She was operated upon before an IVF was carried out on her. She was delivered of a healthy baby girl via a C-section. The second was a 29-years-old lady with a problem of secondary education due to five abortions she had committed in very deplorable conditions resulting to an infection which had blocked her tubes. In addition, her husband's sperms were also very low, making it impossible for her to conceive naturally. She went through a successful IVF session and now has a baby girl. With the current surgical interventions, we have closed IVF surgical inventions for the year with a total of 170 babies. This calls for celebration and I think during the Christmas feast celebration in the hospital, the First Lady will be happy with the opportunity to commune with the 170 babies. Some of them are already going to school. It will be an occasion to celebrate the Cameroon's First Couple for setting up the hospital, a project that nobody believed could succeed in the country.

What is the future of CHRACERH?

We will continue to make IVF one of the best and excellent activities not only in Cameroon, but also in Africa at large. Secondly, we are going to strengthen our capacity in the area of gynaecological and endoscopic surgery. The time has come to put on an attractive educational programme, which will not only help CHRACERH, but those in other hospitals as well as those abroad who want to learn how to carryout endoscopic surgery. From February 2020, with the Ministry of Higher Education, we are going to begin an educational programme on endoscopic surgery. We have already received files of doctors from China, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, and Mauritania who want to come to the hospital and study endoscopic surgery. This means that CHRACERH is becoming an international centre in the field of gynaecological endoscopic. The hospital will continue to address the issue of gynaecological cancer, which is a big issue for the benefit of all women.