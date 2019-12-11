Kenya 7s Coach to Ring Changes in Cape Town

11 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Feeney will adapt some new defensive and attack strategies ahead of their clashes against Samoa, Australia and Ireland in Pool "D" clash at South Africa Sevens starting Friday in Cape Town.

However, Feeney was in praise of his charges despite not having won any match at the pool stage in Dubai Sevens saying that they have shown that they can compete effectively.

Feeney said by South Africa going on to win Dubai Sevens with England finishing third, it showed the kind of opposition Kenya met in Dubai.

Feeney said that there is no reprieve for Kenya Sevens in Cape Town where they meet Samoa and Australia who finished fourth and fifth respectively in Dubai.

Kenya finished 13th in Dubai after edging out Scotland 24-14 in the play-off. They had previously lost to South Africa (17-12), England (12-5) and Spain (22-19) in the Pool stage.

"Dubai shows how competitive teams are hence we just need to polish and tidy up some areas," said Feeney. "I am changing the team's defensive pattern slowly and it depends on how quickly they will understand it...it's a new learning curve."

Feeney explained that they are working on the team's attack, which proved sluggish to give their opponents the advantage.

"Our opponents had some heavy line in attack, a speed which we need to adapt to in order to match them. We need to also attack wide by running the ball,' said Feeney adding that having had 11 weeks with the team, he is confident they will match their opponents. "They can play to the width and make right decisions."

Feeney said he would endeavour to give all the players in his entourage an opportunity to play. "Unlike many coaches in the Series, who have had over three years stay with their teams, I am new here hence I need to find out everyone's capability so as to produce the best in them," said Feeney.

