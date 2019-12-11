Sudan: 'No Time Limit' As Sudan Peace Talks Resume in Juba

10 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Juba — The next round of peace negotiations between the Sudanese interim government and the armed movements will begin in Juba, capital of South Sudan today. Yesterday, the spokesperson for Sudan's Sovereign Council and member of the government delegation Mohamed El Faki confirmed that "there is no time limit for this round".

He also highlighted the participation of 11 members of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) in the peace talks, and the participation of stakeholders from the traditional administrations, displaced people and refugees.

In a statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Suliman El Dabalo, head of the Supreme Peace Commission said that the government delegation is headed again by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council.

El Dabalo also confirmed that the upcoming negotiations will cover all issues in Darfur, the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state), and eastern Sudan. He further assured that the mediation has invited all parties to the negotiation table.

State governors

Prominent leader of Sudanese Professionals Association, Mohamed Naji El Asam asserted during a press conference on Monday that they will continue communicating with the Sudan Revolutionary Front to agree on appointing temporary civilian state governors until the peace agreement can be signed.

He attributed the delay in appointing civilian state governors to complications related to the Juba Declaration of Principles. The continuation of the military governors constitutes an obstacle to restructuring administration in the states. He therefore urged a speedy appointment of new state governors.

El Asam acknowledged the slow implementation of the goals of the revolution and the dismantling of the 'deep state'. He explained that the change has not included ambassadors and the diplomatic apparatus. He called on the government to expedite this file due to its sensitivity in communicating with the regional and international community.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.