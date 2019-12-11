Sudan: 'No Time Limit' As Sudan Peace Talks Resume in Juba

Khartoum / Juba — The next round of peace negotiations between the Sudanese interim government and the armed movements will begin in Juba, capital of South Sudan today. Yesterday, the spokesperson for Sudan's Sovereign Council and member of the government delegation Mohamed El Faki confirmed that "there is no time limit for this round".

He also highlighted the participation of 11 members of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) in the peace talks, and the participation of stakeholders from the traditional administrations, displaced people and refugees.

In a statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Suliman El Dabalo, head of the Supreme Peace Commission said that the government delegation is headed again by Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council.

El Dabalo also confirmed that the upcoming negotiations will cover all issues in Darfur, the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state), and eastern Sudan. He further assured that the mediation has invited all parties to the negotiation table.

State governors

Prominent leader of Sudanese Professionals Association, Mohamed Naji El Asam asserted during a press conference on Monday that they will continue communicating with the Sudan Revolutionary Front to agree on appointing temporary civilian state governors until the peace agreement can be signed.

He attributed the delay in appointing civilian state governors to complications related to the Juba Declaration of Principles. The continuation of the military governors constitutes an obstacle to restructuring administration in the states. He therefore urged a speedy appointment of new state governors.

El Asam acknowledged the slow implementation of the goals of the revolution and the dismantling of the 'deep state'. He explained that the change has not included ambassadors and the diplomatic apparatus. He called on the government to expedite this file due to its sensitivity in communicating with the regional and international community.