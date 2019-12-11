Sudan: Political Transition 'Historic Opportunity' for Sudan - EU Council

10 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Brussels — The Council of the European Union has adopted conclusions on Sudan, "recognising the historic opportunity that Sudan's political transition offers to work towards a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous country".

In a press statement yesterday, the Council points out: "The conclusions highlight that Sudan's success remains crucial for stability in the Horn of Africa and the wider region and reaffirm EU's commitment, as a key partner, to accompanying Sudan on its political, economic and social reform path, in order to make the transition to democracy a success".

The Council also highlights that "in order to guarantee the long-term stability of the country, the transition should include all elements of society, notably women, youth and people of regions particularly affected by conflict and marginalisation". The importance of civil society is also reiterated.

'Only an effective civilian-led government with real decision-making authority will gain the confidence of the Sudanese people and lay the foundations for meaningful reforms... ' - Council of the European Union

In this regard, the Council recalls that "only an effective civilian-led government with real decision-making authority will gain the confidence of the Sudanese people and lay the foundations for meaningful reforms. The EU remains ready to assist a Sudanese-led peace process in coordination with regional partners, especially the African Union."

While acknowledging that "substantial macro-economic reforms are needed to revitalise the Sudanese economy and set it on a course towards inclusive and sustainable growth", the Council notes that "the EU stands ready to support the transitional government's plans in this regard".

While welcoming the recent steps taken by the transitional government, the conclusions state that "the EU remains concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation, which has been aggravated by a high number of refugees and internally displaced persons". The EU calls upon the Sudanese authorities "to remove the remaining bureaucratic obstacles to the work of humanitarian and development actors".

€466 million

In October, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Foreign Minister Asmaa Abdallah received a high-level delegation from the European Union in Khartoum led by Deputy Secretary General of the European Union External Action Service, Jean-Christophe Belliard, the EU Director General for International Cooperation and Development, Koen Doens, and the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Alexander Rondos.

They discussed cooperation with Sudan, and pledged a total of €466 million in support grants to assist the with the transition in the country.

Also in October, the new Head of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan, Robert van den Dool, handed his credentials to Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, President of the Sovereign Council, in Khartoum.

Brussels

Last month, PM Hamdok travelled to Brussels, accompanied by two of his Ministers and other officials and met with several EU Commissioners to discuss his government's plans with representatives of the Sudanese community in Belgium. He briefed EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the political developments in Sudan, the ongoing efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace, normalisation of relations with the international community, and the government's efforts to address economic issues.

During his meeting with Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Hamdok praised the EU's supportive stance towards Sudan.

The Prime Minister affirmed the commitment of his government to implement the goals of the December Revolution. They are reflected in the programme of the three-year transitional period. Reaching a comprehensive and just peace and improving the economic situation are the main priorities.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.