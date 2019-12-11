Sudan: Activists Held As Sudan Police Quell White Nile State Demo

Kenana — Police in Kenana in White Nile state have arrested more than 10 activists after using violence and tear gas to break up a rally organised by the local Resistance Committees, demanding the reinstatement of those arbitrarily dismissed from the Kenana sugar factory and the restructuring of the administration of the factory.

The Resistance Committees and the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in Kenana condemned the police brutality and the unlawful detention of peaceful protesters. They also said that the authorities have taken some detainees to unknown places of detentions after arresting them.

Mohamed Ibrahim, Amin Rajab, Abdelrahman Abuzikheera, Saddam Adam, Khalid Adam, Anas Bashir, Muawya Yousef, El Sadig Osman, El Samani El Tom, Mona Abakar, Mubarak Abubakr, Abdallah Abubakr, and Omar Abdelrahman have been detained.

El Gezira

On Monday, angry demonstrators blocked the main road between Wad Madani and Khartoum, near the area of Wadelmajzoub in El Gezira, in protest against a decision of the local authority to create a rubbish dump near the residential area.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the protesters blocked the road by burning tyres. The witnesses confirmed that the police intervened violently, several people were injured and had to be transferred to the hospital in Wad Madani.

North Kordofan

On Monday, high school students demonstrated in El Obeid in North Kordofan in a protest against the rising prices, the scarcity of bread, and transportation. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the demonstration of the students continued to the Freedom Square, chanting slogans against the soaring prices and the scarcity of food commodities.