Sudan: Two Dead From Dengue Fever in Port Sudan

10 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — On Monday, two people died of what is now suspected to be dengue fever in Sara Hospital in Port Sudan. As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, 25 patients with an as yet unidentified fever were transferred from the Red Sea state area of Hoshiri to Port Sudan Teaching Hospital between Friday and Sunday.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that two of the patients have died. Some other cases have been transferred to Suakin Hospital. Unprecedented cases of dengue fever have been reported in Sudan, in particular, the Red Sea state over the last three months.

Hashim explained that mosquitoes are pervasive in the area of Hoshiri. The authorities must intervene to combat vectors.

North Darfur

Last week, the general director of health in North Darfur, Dr Suleiman Idris confirmed the death of a person and five other infected cases of dengue fever. Dr Suleiman said that his ministry has taken decisive measures to tackle the epidemic. He confirmed that the cumulative weekly report of malaria has shown a significant decrease in the disease this week.

