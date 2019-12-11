Sudan: Minor Raped, Six Injured in Central Darfur Farm Invasion

10 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Darfur — Six farmers have been injured and a young woman was gang-raped after unidentified gunmen invaded farms in the area of Khor Ramla in Nierteti in Central Darfur on Monday morning.

A relative of one of the victims told Radio Dabanga that gunmen wearing military uniforms attacked and assaulted the farmers before they took tuns to rape a 16-year-old woman.

Halima Eisa, Toma Ishag, Naima Dawoud, Khadija Adam, Idris Abdelkarim, and Adam Ishag were wounded. The name of the young woman is being withheld for her privacy.

Over the last two months, Darfur witnessed an escalation of violence and human rights violations. Last week, Radio Dabanga reported that a 13-year-old schoolgirl collecting firewood south of Mali village near Nierteti in Central Darfur was raped at gunpoint by a herder on Tuesday.

