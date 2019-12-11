Gambia: 'Marriage Should Be Based On Free, Full Consent of Intended Parties' CRC Chairperson

10 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Chapter six of the draft Constitution, part two which deals with specific rights and freedoms have indicated that marriage should be based on the free and full consent of intended parties; that men and women of full age and capacity have the right to marry and found a family.

Many people who analyzed the new draft Constitution argued that this part promotes gay rights and marriages of the same sexes.

In an interview with this medium in Basse Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow, the Chairperson of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) said this provision was part of the 1997 Constitution.

"We thought the provision is clear and what is there is not new. This provision is in the current 1997 Constitution and it has never been an issue," he said.

Justice Jallow said if the public sees this to be an issue, the CRC will revisit it to make sure that national values are taken into account and adequately given the consideration they deserve.

"It is difficult to write a Constitution especially when you have to consider the opinions of the public," he said; that what is out is just a draft and is yet premature for people to take it; that otherwise, the public just has to take the opportunity to communicate to the CRC in order for their opinions to be considered.

CRC Chairperson Jallow urged Gambians to look at the provisions properly, for them to understand that there is a Law in the Criminal Act prohibiting gay marriages in the country; that nobody can build a perfect Constitution which everyone will come to terms with; that that for the interest of the nation and the feature generations to come, the CRC will deliver a good Constitution for the country.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.