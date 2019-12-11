Gambian League Title Winner Signs for 7th Division English Club

Brikama United's Lamarana Jallow yesterday flew out of the country's shores to put pen-to-paper with a seventh division English club.

Perhaps most didn't see this deal coming but Jallow will be trying out football in England's lowest of divisions with a big eye to impress and court the eyes of scouts at least in the League Two or National League.

The Gambian league, for its unattractiveness, remains dungeon for players to get out of and perhaps explains this trajectory.

A deal has been arranged for the central midfielder to sign with Worthing Football Club for six months during which he's expected to ink a permanent contract if he catches the fancy of coaches at the seventh tier outfit.

Lamarana was important in the Brikama United's title crusade last term and participated in the West Coast Region-based team's Caf Champions League preliminaries.