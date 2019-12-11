Gambia League Round-Up - Debutant Charty Rises to Fortune FC's Rescue

Matches have started rolling out in the Gambian Premier League with at least twelve clubs getting engaged in their openers.

New signing Lamin Charty yesterday evening marked his debut for Fortune FC, scoring the equalizing goal in their 2-2 draw with Elite United at the Brikama mini-stadium.

Real de Banjul had to come from behind to force a share of the spoils with Armed Forces in a tie of former league winners ending 1-1.

Football addicts were treated to some early capital derby in the fixture featuring Hawks and Gambia Ports Authority.

Hawks ended up grabbing the bragging rights on a comprehensive 2-0 win, a sure unprepossessing kick-off for The Ferry Boys.

Defending champions Brikama United were held to a 2-2 stalemate in a four-goal-thriller.

Elsewhere at the Serrekunda East Park, Gamtel fought back to twist the game on its head and required a late winner from 2015 league golden boot-winner Yaya Ndong who outraced his marker to lob it past the Marimoo goalkeeper having been setup by playmaker Babucarr Jallow.