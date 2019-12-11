Gambia League Round-Up - Debutant Charty Rises to Fortune FC's Rescue

10 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Matches have started rolling out in the Gambian Premier League with at least twelve clubs getting engaged in their openers.

New signing Lamin Charty yesterday evening marked his debut for Fortune FC, scoring the equalizing goal in their 2-2 draw with Elite United at the Brikama mini-stadium.

Real de Banjul had to come from behind to force a share of the spoils with Armed Forces in a tie of former league winners ending 1-1.

Football addicts were treated to some early capital derby in the fixture featuring Hawks and Gambia Ports Authority.

Hawks ended up grabbing the bragging rights on a comprehensive 2-0 win, a sure unprepossessing kick-off for The Ferry Boys.

Defending champions Brikama United were held to a 2-2 stalemate in a four-goal-thriller.

Elsewhere at the Serrekunda East Park, Gamtel fought back to twist the game on its head and required a late winner from 2015 league golden boot-winner Yaya Ndong who outraced his marker to lob it past the Marimoo goalkeeper having been setup by playmaker Babucarr Jallow.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.