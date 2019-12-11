Sudan: Daglo and President Kiir Discuss Means for Success of Peace Negotiations

Juba — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Tuesday met in Juba with the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and discussed the arrangements adopted by South Sudan for success of the current round of negotiation.

Daglo has informed President Kiir on the arrangement taken by the government for the second session of negotiations and outcome of the consultative meeting held by the government with all the stakeholders in Sudan states prior to holding a decisive round of negotiations that will lead a final peace agreement.

In a press statement after the meeting between President Kiir and Lt. Gen. Daglo, the Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Galwak, has affirmed the keenness of his country for success of the negotiations.

He said that President Salva Kiir is calling on all the parties concerned with peace in Sudan to work for success of the negotiations and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace.