Sudan: UAE Chief of Staff Starts Two-Day Visit to Sudan

10 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chief of Staff of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Gen. Mohamed Thani Al-Rumaithi, Tuesday afternoon arrived in Khartoum in a two-day visit and received at Khartoum Air Base by the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein, the UAE Ambassador to Sudan, Hamad Mohamed Al-Junaibi.

The visit of the UAE Chief of Staff comes in the context of the firm relations between Khartoum and Abu Dhabi in the field of military cooperation.

Gen. Al-Rumaithi will hold talks with his Sudanese counterpart on the ways to consolidate the military relations and cooperation between the two countries.

