Sudan: Deputy Chairman of Sovereignty Council Leaves for Juba

Khartoum — The First Deputy of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Tuesday left for Juba heading the government delegation for the peace talks between the government and the armed struggle movements, scheduled to start there today (Tuesday).

He was accompanied during the visit by the Sovereign Council's members Gen Yasser Al-Atta, Mohamed Al-Fekki Suleiman and Mohamed Al-Hassann Al-Taayeshi, along with the Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omer Bashir Manis, the Minister of Federal Government, Yousif Al-Dhai, the Chairman of the Military Intelligence, Gen. Jamal Abdul-Majeed and Deputy Chairman of the Operations, Gen. Khalid Abidin.

Lt. Gen. Daglo and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Khartoum Airport by the Sovereignty Council member, Hassan Mohamed Idris Qadi, the Secretary General of the Sovereignty Council, Maj. Gen. Usama Al-Siddiq Jadalla and a number of senior officials.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, the Sovereignty Council Member, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi, pointed out that the government has made all the required preparations to start the second session of the peace negotiations.

He said that the government delegation is ready to negotiate on all the issues in the agenda in accordance with the roadmap which was agreed upon in the past session of negotiations.

Al-Taayeshi stressed that pointed out that the government delegation has a real will to remove all problems that caused the war in Sudan.

He said that the current opportunity did not exist before in the country's history, stressing that the Sudanese have an ideal opportunity to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement that ends the war and establishes a new state.

He indicated that the government made during the last period extensive consultations with all stakeholders in Sudan that led to great results and great views on the peace file, adding that the consultations are still ongoing until they end with the participation of stakeholders in the peace process.

He directed a message to the peace partners that the government is entering negotiations with a strong and effective will to achieve peace and expects the partners to have the same will.

Al-Taayeshi directed another message to the leader of Sudan Liberation Movement that his participation in the negotiations is very important in order to lay down the basis for dealing with the root causes of the war in Sudan, on ground that these negotiations are different from previous ones due to the existence of a real desire and real will from the Sudanese government and people and practical visions of the glorious December revolution to achieve peace.