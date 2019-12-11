Sudan: Council of Ministers Hears Briefing On Hamdouk's Visit to Washington

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers , in its regular sitting Tuesday which was chaired by Dr Abdalla Hamdouk, the prime minister Tuesday , listened to a briefing on Hamdouk's visit to Washington which was successful and laid base for new Sudan's relations with the world after a long-time disruption caused by adoption of the former defunct regime of bad foreign policies.

Minister of Trade and Industry Madani Abbas Madani said in press statements that the visit was important and discussed a host of issues resulted in restoration of diplomatic relation at level of ambassadors between Sudan and the United States besides making a breakthrough on removal of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which he added passing it closer than ever, disclosing indicating that there are some issues which can be seriously and quickly addressed during the coming period.

The federal cabinet decided formation of Ministerial Committee to execute proposals , commitment and their financial contributions of Sudanese working abroad to support the economy.

The committee , which is chaired by Minister Cabinet Affairs, comprises ministries of finance, trade and higher education besides representatives of Forces of Freedom and Change and Sudanese communities in each of United States , Britain and Gulf states.

Minister of Trade, Madani Abbas Madani said hat the cabinet deliberated over outcome of recent Igad Summit in which Sudan chosen as the chair , disclosing that it represents a new diplomatic success and that it sent message to friends u in the region and he world-wide that Sudan has restored its pioneering role in that the region and good indication for positive stance the world deals with Sudan after success of the Sudanese revolution and getting rid of the defunct regime.

In the same context, Minister of Trade said the cabinet meeting discussed procedures of the 2020 budget presented by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning , Dr Ibrahim Al-Badawi, saying societal dialogue will conducted over the budget prior to be approved.