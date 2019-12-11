Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Affirms Concern of Strengthening Bilateral Relations With Djibouti

10 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk affirmed Sudan concern to strengthen bilateral relations with Djibouti parsing its role in supporting Sudan at international forums.

Hamdouk gave this statement Tuesday during meeting in his office with Djibouti ambassador to Sudan Ahmed Ali Bari. The Ambassador delivered a written message to prime minister from president Ismail Omar Gali related to strengthening of bilateral relations and exchange ideas on issues of mutual concern.

The Djiboutian diplomat told reporters following the meeting that he conveyed to the prime minister the congratulation of Djiboutian leadership to Sudan for its chairmanship to IGAD.

He said his country supports Sudan at all international forums. Meanwhile he said he conveyed the president Gali's invitation to prime minister Hamduok for visiting Djibouti.

He explained that Hamadouk has accepted the invitation which would be setup through the diplomatic channels.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Djibouti
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.