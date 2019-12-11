Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Affirms Concern of Strengthening Bilateral Relations With Djibouti

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk affirmed Sudan concern to strengthen bilateral relations with Djibouti parsing its role in supporting Sudan at international forums.

Hamdouk gave this statement Tuesday during meeting in his office with Djibouti ambassador to Sudan Ahmed Ali Bari. The Ambassador delivered a written message to prime minister from president Ismail Omar Gali related to strengthening of bilateral relations and exchange ideas on issues of mutual concern.

The Djiboutian diplomat told reporters following the meeting that he conveyed to the prime minister the congratulation of Djiboutian leadership to Sudan for its chairmanship to IGAD.

He said his country supports Sudan at all international forums. Meanwhile he said he conveyed the president Gali's invitation to prime minister Hamduok for visiting Djibouti.

He explained that Hamadouk has accepted the invitation which would be setup through the diplomatic channels.