Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Arrives in Juba

10 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and the accompanying delegation Tuesday arrived in Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan, to start the second session of peace talks between the government and the armed struggle movements under auspices of the government of South Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Daglo and the accompanying delegation were received at Juba Airport by the Advisor of President of the Republic of South Sudan, Tut Galwak, and a number of South Sudan officials.

The first round of negotiations had led to the signing of the Declaration of Principles agreement, which stipulated confidence-building measures, and paved the way for more comprehensive negotiations between the various parties in Sudan.

The most important items included in the agreement are the formation of committees for release of prisoners, the follow-up of measures to stop hostilities, humanitarian issues, as well as the arrangement for future negotiations, postponement of the formation of the Legislative Assembly and appointment of the states' governors until a peace agreement is reached.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Conflict
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.