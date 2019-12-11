Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Arrives in Juba

Juba — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and the accompanying delegation Tuesday arrived in Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan, to start the second session of peace talks between the government and the armed struggle movements under auspices of the government of South Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Daglo and the accompanying delegation were received at Juba Airport by the Advisor of President of the Republic of South Sudan, Tut Galwak, and a number of South Sudan officials.

The first round of negotiations had led to the signing of the Declaration of Principles agreement, which stipulated confidence-building measures, and paved the way for more comprehensive negotiations between the various parties in Sudan.

The most important items included in the agreement are the formation of committees for release of prisoners, the follow-up of measures to stop hostilities, humanitarian issues, as well as the arrangement for future negotiations, postponement of the formation of the Legislative Assembly and appointment of the states' governors until a peace agreement is reached.