Sudan: Council of Ministers Reviews a Report On Extension Al Galad Agreement

Khartoum — Council of Ministers reviewed a report on extension of Al Galad agreement for six months in a meeting held Tuesday and chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk.

The council of ministers affirmed government concern to solve the rooted causes that usually lead to the renewal of tensions in the area.

Minister of industry and trade Medani Abbas Medani says in statement that AL- Galad agreement gives positive message on solving the issues of conflict in Eastern Sudan, stressing that the government is actively seeking to solve the causes of those conflicts until the beloved East enjoys security and peace.

Moreover, the Council discussed the arrangements for celebrating the glorious December revolution. On this regard Medani stresses that the celebrations should be at a size of the glorious revolution.