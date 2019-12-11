Sudan: Aysha Musa Affirms support for Sudan Down Syndrome Center

10 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Aysha Musa Al-Saeed, affirmed her support and sponsorship to the Sudan Down Syndrome Center to enable it to fulfill his mission and provide special programs that help members of this societal segment to develop their capabilities and skills.

Aysha who visited the center, Tuesday, assured to the situation of the students and briefed by the center Director, Prof. Ibtihaj Mohamed on the importance of the center and the obstacles impeding the work.

Prof. Ibtihaj said the students of the center representone of the country's wealth that must be preserved.

