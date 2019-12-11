Sudan: Government Will Not Frustrate People Who Aspire for Peace - Daglo

Juba — Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, stressed that the government will not frustrate the Sudanese people and leaders of the armed struggle movements who aspire for peace and that it is determined to achieve peace sooner rather than later.

Addressing Tuesday evening at Crown Hotel in Juba the opening sitting of the peace negotiations between the government and the armed struggle movements, Lt. Gen. Daglo said that Peace has become a general feeling among the Sudanese people and it only needs to be crowned by a comprehensive peace agreement that brings peace and justice.

He added that the government delegation came with a clear vision and a strong will to address the root causes of the crisis and return with a peace that meets the aspirations of all parties.

The Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council expressed Sudan's thanks and appreciation to the IGAD countries for the trust they placed on it to be the IGAD chairman, referring to Sudan's aspiration for international and regional support for the success of the government peace endeavors.

Meanwhile, head of the mediation of South Sudan and Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Galwak, has urged the negotiating parties to reach a peace agreement.

He said that President Salva Kiir has directed the mediation delegation to exert all the possible efforts and to deal honestly and transparently with all issues being negotiated toward making the round of negotiation a decisive and ending to the war.

The representative of the Darfur Movements Movement, Menni Arko Mennawi, stated that the issues of Darfur are not isolated from the issues and goals of the revolution of freedom, peace and justice on the basis of citizenship and the Sudanese identity for all components of the one nation.

He explained that Sudan is going through a historical turning point that requires international and regional support to it.

Malik Aggar, the head of the People's Movement - North of the representative of the two areas, affirmed the necessity of tightening coordination and cooperation between the armed struggle movements in dealing with the issues raised, stressing that no movement can solve the issues of its region separately.

The leader of the People's Movement, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo, called for acknowledging the diversity and dealing with it honestly and transparently, and that all parties should be up to the challenge to tackle the roots of the crisis, pointing out that the negotiating parties face great challenges that require honesty and commitment.

The representative of the Revolutionary Front, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris, said that their movement is aware about the developments in the situation and the challenges that the country is facing at the current stage, which he described as sensitive, especially regarding the democratic transition which requires more cooperation and coordination with the transitional government.

Representatives of the United Nations, the African Union and the Arab League have affirmed their commitment to coordinate and cooperate with each other to boost the peace efforts in Sudan which are sponsored by the government of South Sudan State.