Zimbabwe: Saywhat Launches App to Enhance Youth Reproductive Health Infor

11 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Local youth-based NGO, SAYWHAT has launched a mobile application, Smart Choice, which will provide critical sexual and reproductive health rights information to users.

The initiative seeks to ride on growing online presence among college students, and the hunger for real-time information on sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR).

SAYWHAT specialises in sexual and reproductive health among students in local tertiary institutions.

Speaking to journalists during the National Students Conference (NSC) in Harare Tuesday, SAYWHAT executive director, Jimmy Wilford said the application can be accessed offline.

Users will not incur any data costs once they have downloaded the innovation while information one shares with them is treated with strict confidentiality.

"Yesterday (Monday) last evening, we launched a mobile application called Smart Choices where we are saying smart learners make smart choices," Wilford said.

"The mobile application is meant to reach out to young people through ICT. SAYWHAT has also acknowledged the developments that are taking place in terms of ICT."

He added; "A lot of young people are found on social media and we have been developing this application and packaging it in a way that gets to them and in the space where they spend much of their time.

"The application took into consideration, issues that are raised by students like the challenges to afford data.

"So, this application is an offline application which has got a lot of information on sexual reproductive, male circumcision, sexually transmitted infections, contraceptive, nearest clinics in your area.

"Right now, the mobile application is found on google play and by Monday, it will also be on IOS as well and we are going to continuously update it so that it answers all the questions that young people are asking about."

Zimbabwean youths often find themselves too uncomfortable to openly discuss their sexual and reproductive health lives due to cultural and societal barriers where sex talk is seen as taboo.

