Sudan: Escalating Cycle of Violence in Eastern Sudan

10 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — On Monday, angry protestors closed the main roads from and to the city of Kassala, as a reaction to an assault by a Sudanese army force on civilians in Abugamol in Reefi Kassala locality on Saturday that resulted in the injury of 15 people.

The angry protesters blocked the main roads by burning tyres, demanding that the soldiers involved in the assault be held accountable.

An eyewitness told Dabanga Radio that five people were injured when the police attempted to disperse the protest. The Nazir (native administration head) of the Rashaida tribe, Ahmed Baraki, managed to calm the situation.

Last month, Radio Dabnga reported that a peace accord has been reached by rival Beja clans after the death toll in the violence that has shaken Port Sudan climbed to six, with 28 people injured to date, according to the Red Sea state branch of the Sudanese Doctors Committee.

Also, late November, Radio Dabanga reported that Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok arrived in Port Sudan, after rival tribes agreed on a truce following violent clashes in the city that left at least six dead and 28 injured this week.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga.

