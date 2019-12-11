South Africa: Ramaphosa Set to Meet Eskom Leadership After Decision to Cut Egypt Trip Short

10 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

The Presidency has confirmed to News24 President Cyril Ramaphosa will cut his trip to Egypt short, returning home to deal with the ongoing power crisis.

According to Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa is set to meet with Eskom's leadership on Wednesday.

News24 understands he was urged to cut his trip short by senior ANC officials.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) met this past weekend and Eskom's dire state formed part of the agenda.

It is understood some NEC members were angry at the return of load shedding, saying it was not expected. A few raised concerns over the impact it would have on the economy, with questions being asked about the Eskom board's ability to effectively play its oversight role.

Some members said the board should take responsibility for the current wave of current blackouts.

Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have been tasked by the NEC to deal with the issue.

On Monday evening, interim DA leader John Steenhuisen called on the president to cancel his official trip to Egypt.

Ramaphosa was due to participate in the inaugural session of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on Wednesday, according to the Presidency.

The country has experienced rolling enforced blackouts since last week.

In an unprecedented move, Eskom shed 6 000MW on Monday evening, pushing the country into stage 6 load shedding for the first time since 2008 when the blackouts started.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

