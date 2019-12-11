Kenya: Hotels Hit By Floods After Ewaso Nyiro River Bursts Banks

Five hotels in Samburu and Isiolo counties have been marooned by floodwater after River Ewaso Nyiro broke its banks following the ongoing heavy downpour.

The hotels are Intrated Safari Lodge, Asnil Lodges, Larsens Camp, Elephant Bedroom and Sarova Shaba Lodges.

Samburu County Commissioner John Korir Tuesday said all the staff and guests had been evacuated from the hotels and taken to safer areas.

"Five hotels along the river have been submerged but we are glad that there was no loss of life or injuries," Mr Korir told the Nation by phone.

CAUGHT UNAWARES

A private helicopter rescued helpless tourists who were marooned by the water. Most of the tourists and staff were caught unawares when the raging water swept into their rooms destroying property.

Various items in the buildings including beds, tents, computers and documents were submerged while others were swept away.

Scores of tourists were rescued while hundreds of workers swam to safety.

Samburu County Police Commander Samson Ogelo said water level rose to four feet thus flooding the lodge.

Mr Korir appealed to locals to avoid crossing flooded rivers to prevent loss of lives and destruction of property.

LOCALS WARNED

At the same time, Isiolo County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri warned locals against crossing the Gotu bridge at Archers Post until the water levels subside.

"Drivers and residents should not dare the raging waters flowing above the bridge to avoid accidents and loss of lives," he said.

Mr Kanyiri also appealed to residents of Ngaremara and Iresaboru which have been affected by floods to move to higher and safer grounds.

"We will continue to sensitise our people on the precautionary measures to take," Mr Kanyiri noted.

The Samburu County security team will Wednesday morning tour the affected hotels to assess the situation.

"We will visit the areas and assess the roads and damages caused," Mr Korir said.