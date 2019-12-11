South Africa: President Cuts Short Egyptian Visit to Attend to Electricity Crisis

Photo: Pexels
(file photo).
11 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his Egyptian working visit to meet with the board and management of Eskom where he will be briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the current electricity crisis.

In addition to today's meeting, President Ramaphosa is also scheduled to visit the operations centre at Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Gauteng.

According to the Presidency, the President will then visit Mamelodi where the recent rains lead to wide-scale flooding.

The President will meet with local residents, community leaders and provincial officials managing the support being given to the stricken community.

The President's visit comes as Eskom has said it is this morning implementing Stage 2 load shedding which is expected to continue until 11pm.

Strengthening relations with Egypt

President Ramaphosa departed the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, where he held official talks with President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi.

The President had been slated to participate in a high-level panel at the Inaugural Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on Wednesday, 11 December 2019.

The President, said the Presidency, however returned home to attend to urgent domestic priorities.

"The focus of the Egypt visit was to strengthen bilateral and economic relations with the largest export market in North Africa for South African goods. The leaders of both countries further discussed new avenues of cooperation in trade and investments; including infrastructure, manufacturing and agro-processing," said the Presidency.

The President was accompanied by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel, Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo and Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

With South Africa assuming the Chair of the African Union in 2020, President Ramaphosa and President El-Sisi, who is the outgoing AU Chair, also discussed matters around deepening continental integration, peace, security and development.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

More on This
Govt Points Fingers as South Africa Battles Power Cuts
Capetonians Warned that Power Cuts May Affect Water Supply
Power Cuts Likely to Last All Week - South African Power Utility
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Infrastructure
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.