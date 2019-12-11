South Africa: Assault Trial Date Set for Former SARS Boss Tom Moyane

11 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqqakamba

Former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane will have to wait until next year to be tried for the alleged assault of the mother of his grandchild.

Moyane appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when the case was postponed to May 2020.

Dressed in a beige jacket, shirt and black trousers, he smiled and greeted the prosecution team and his legal representative before entering the dock. Police officials were present in court.

At his last court appearance, the matter was postponed to allow lobby group, AfriForum, which is privately prosecuting him, to hand over the docket in the case to his legal team.

Hurry

On Wednesday, the lobby group's advocate Phyllis Vorster told the court that copies of the docket were handed to the defence and that a trial date was set for May 5 and 6, 2020.

The matter was postponed to May 2020 and Moyane was warned that a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he failed to appear on that date.

Moyane appeared to be in a hurry when he left the courtroom after the postponement.

He faces charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and damage to property.

He allegedly assaulted Maila, who was 17 at the time, in May last year, News24 previously reported.

The former commissioner allegedly tackled and kicked her during an altercation. Medical reports showed that she had a bruised jaw, a cut inside her check and a bruised abdomen.

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute, saying the prospects of success were slim. But AfriForum took over the matter, led by its private prosecution unit head, advocate Gerrie Nel.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.