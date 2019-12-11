South Africa: Assault Trial Date Set for Former SARS Boss Tom Moyane

Former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane will have to wait until next year to be tried for the alleged assault of the mother of his grandchild.

Moyane appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when the case was postponed to May 2020.

Dressed in a beige jacket, shirt and black trousers, he smiled and greeted the prosecution team and his legal representative before entering the dock. Police officials were present in court.

At his last court appearance, the matter was postponed to allow lobby group, AfriForum, which is privately prosecuting him, to hand over the docket in the case to his legal team.

Hurry

On Wednesday, the lobby group's advocate Phyllis Vorster told the court that copies of the docket were handed to the defence and that a trial date was set for May 5 and 6, 2020.

The matter was postponed to May 2020 and Moyane was warned that a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he failed to appear on that date.

Moyane appeared to be in a hurry when he left the courtroom after the postponement.

He faces charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and damage to property.

He allegedly assaulted Maila, who was 17 at the time, in May last year, News24 previously reported.

The former commissioner allegedly tackled and kicked her during an altercation. Medical reports showed that she had a bruised jaw, a cut inside her check and a bruised abdomen.

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute, saying the prospects of success were slim. But AfriForum took over the matter, led by its private prosecution unit head, advocate Gerrie Nel.

Source: News24