Liberia: Milton Jones Wins Second MVP Award in U.S.

11 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Nation One Academy's student-athlete, Milton Jones, had another remarkable moment worth celebrating at the Fay High School annual awards ceremony on November 30, 2019 in Boston, United States of America.

After a successful completion of the Varsity 'A' Boys Soccer Fall 2019 season, the 14-year-old's individual performance earned him a reward, as he was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the second time since traveling to the US.

Jones scored 22 goals in all competitions during the 2019 season.

Jones in possession of the ball during one of his games for Fay High School in the Varsity 'A' Boys Soccer Fall 2019 season. (Photo: Courtesy of Fay High School)

He also won a golden ball, best XI award, gold medal and national trophy in the 2019 US Youth Soccer National Championship Cup.

He was included in the Real Jersey FC team for the tournament, and finished as top goal scorer with five goals from five games.

The US Youth Soccer National Championship Series is the country's most prestigious national youth soccer tournament, providing approximately 185,000 players on over 10,000 teams from US Youth Soccer State Associations the opportunity to showcase their soccer skills against the best competition in the nation, while emphasizing teamwork, discipline and fair play.

Jones with his Gold Ball and Best XI awards after his team Real Jersey won the U15 Boys category of the 2019 US Youth Soccer National Champions

Since moving to US, the newly promoted 10th grade student has so far scored 85 goals in all competitions.

Jones traveled to the United States in 2017 on a scholarship awarded by Fay School, one of his Academy's partners. Fay School is the oldest junior boarding school in the United States and has 475 students enrolled from pre-kindergarten through grade 9; the boarding program (grades 7-9) enrolls 120 students from throughout the United States and more than 19 foreign countries.

"This kid has incredible potential, not just him, but all the other kids that are here," Octawie Tah, Chief Executive Officer of Nation One Academy said.

Nation One Academy, in collaboration with its partners has so far sent six student-athletes to the United States on scholarship.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.