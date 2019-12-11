Liberia: BFF Calls for Trust Between Govt, Civil Service

Amid threats of imminent go-slow action expected to commence on December 16, 2019, Better Future Foundation (BFF), has appealed to the Consortium of Public Sector Workers Organizations to remain constructively engaged with the government in response to the workers' demands as contained in the October 23, 2019, seven-count Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In a statement issued in Monrovia on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, BFF also called on the government to remain committed to honoring its binding obligations, as contained in the MoU signed between the government and the over 77,000 public sector workers.

BFF said the MoU, which was made and entered by the parties on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, borders on the payment of salary arrears, and improving the economic livelihood of public sector employees and their families.

The MoU was also based on an earlier resolution signed by the Consortium on October 23, 2019, to peacefully engage the government aimed at addressing the plight of the workers, and for the preservation and sustainability of Liberia's hard-won peace and democracy.

BFF, in the release further said that an essential component of mitigating problems in a post-conflict and fragile state, such as Liberia primarily borders on government's sincere commitment in building a relationship of trust, and confidence with its citizens, especially public sector workers, who constitute a major source of revenue generation for sustainable economic, peace and development in the country.

According to the BFF, the government, which is represented in the MoU by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr.; Moses Kollie, Minister of Labor; Cllr. Frank Musah Dean, Minister of Justice; and the Director General of the Civil Service Agency of Liberia, Laurine W. Johnson, have committed to work with the Consortium of Public Sector Workers Organizations, to implement protective adjustments to civil servants salaries, while maintaining the government US$297 million to ensure stability in the civil servants's salaries before the end of November 2019.

"The government has also committed to regularize the monthly payment of all civil servants, and to issue monthly pay slips by December 2019 consistent with the stable pay determined by end of November 2019," BFF added.

In the MoU, the government further committed to regularizing the employment status of all public school teachers on the Supplementary payroll, who received salary increment under its "harmonization program" on or before end of December 2019, said the BFF release, signed by its secretariat.

In line with the MoU, the Consortium, which comprises a workforce of over 77,000 employees, was represented by Moibah K. Johnson, president Civil Servants Union of Liberia; Mary W. Mulbah Nyumah, National Teachers Association of Liberia; Joseph Soko Tamba, National Health Workers Union of Liberia; Vinton Gareay, MCSS Teachers' Association, etc.

It was further agreed upon that the government and the Consortium remain engaged during these periods for better communication and problem-solving and that the Inter-Agency Wage Harmonization Team, will improve data and information sharing amongst technicians of the CSA and MFDP to ensure better communication, and information dissemination to the Consortium of Public Sector Workers Organizations, and civil servants across the country.