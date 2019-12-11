Ghana: Police Grab 2 Armed Robbery Gangs in Accra, Nsawam

Ten suspected armed robbers in two gangs including a nursing mother have been arrested by the police in separate operations in Accra and Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

They are Moses Tetteh, the gang leader, 20, Machine Operator; Louis Mawunyo Dzidzom,37,driver; Kwame Takyi, driver, Eunice Dorkenu,29 (wife of Takyi), Kwabena Otibu, 29, phone repairer, Alhassan Abdulai,42,spiritualist; Abdul Rahaman Ishaq, Iddrisu Adul Jalil, Faisal Mohammed and Abass Ussif.

Items retrieved by the police from the suspects include a foreign pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunitions, a spare magazine loaded with 11 rounds of ammunitions, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a foreign pistol, a pump action gun and cartridges.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim, told journalists at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

He said in November this year, Tetteh, contacted Takyi and informed him of an intended robbery operation in Dansoman.

He said Takyi's task was to procure weapons for the robbery operation which he agreed and further recruited suspect Otibu from Tema, to join the gang.

DCOP Anim said Tetteh again recruited Dzidzorm as a driver, who would drive the car should they succeed in the robbery.

He said on November 20, at about 5:00p.m police acting on intelligence proceeded to Sukura in Accra where four where found smoking Indian hemp in preparation for the said robbery and were all arrested.

The Commander stated that following interrogation Abdulai who performs rituals for the gang before they embark on their operations was arrested.

He said the police found on him a pistol and two rounds of ammunition and two empty AK 47 shells.

DCOP Anim said Eunice was also arrested as an acomplice, adding that on hearing that her husband was arrested, she handed over a foreign pistol belonging to her husband to Iddi currently at large in an attempt to conceal evidence.

"She however led the police to retrieve five rounds of pistol ammunition wrapped in a rubber bag and buried in the ground," he added

He said the second gang with suspects Ishaq, Jalil and Muniru were arrested at Nsawam, Abossey Okai and Glife respectively.

According to the Commander, they have robbed a number of mobile money shops within Accra, Ashaiman, Tema, Kasoa in the Central Region and Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The Commander said the suspects have since confessed to crimes, thus robbing at Trassaco where victims were robbed and raped, The robbery of mobile money shops at Akadeka, Zenu all suburbs of Ashiaman.

DCOP Anim said Ussif who was arrested and granted bail was re-arrested and a search conducted revealed a foreign pistol, a pump action gun, cartridges among others.

He said the suspects have since been remanded in lawful custody.

He appealed to the public who have fallen victim to this robbery syndicate to contact the command for immediate action.

DCOP Anim urged the public to avoid transporting huge sums of money from one place to another.

"Request for off-the-counter services at the bank when withdrawing huge sums of money," he added.