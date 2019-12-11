Ghana: 'WOSA Donates to Alma Mater"

11 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The '86 O' level and '88 A' level old students of Winneba Secondary School donated sports equipment to the school this week.

Making the presentation on behalf of the group, Mr Amos Neequaye pointed out that at the 70th anniversary speech and prize giving day held last month, the old students realised the deplorable state of some the equipment and structures of the school. "In view of this we decided to get together and raise some funds to aid our alma mater hence today's presentation", he added.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs Anastasia Thumphord Okyere, who received the items, thanked the old students for such a kind gesture, and disclosed that the kits will augment the stock of the school. She was, however, of the view that the items will spur on the students to excel in sports to the admiration and pride of the students, staff as well as the old students.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

