Ghana: Assorko-Essaman School Wins WAPCo Quiz Competition

11 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Shama — Assorko-Essaman D/A JHS bagged 29 points to become winners of the maiden West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) quiz competition held on Wednesday at the Riverside Conference Centre at Shama in the Western Region.

The two competitors received a media pad each while Supomu Dunkwa Methodist JHS also received same for placing second with 24 points, Abuesi D/A JHS placed third with 23 points after a tie was unraveled.

Eight schools, Inchaban D/A 'A' JHS, Onua Francis Ideal JHS, Abuesi D/A JHS, Shama Catholic JHS, Emmanuel Methodist JHS, Obinimokyena (OBK) D/A JHS, Supomu Dunkwa and Assorko- Essaman JHS, which reached the final stages received scientific mathematics sets, dictionary and novels.

The External Relations Manager of WAPCo, Kofi Mensah, explained that the competition, which was a joint programme between WAPCo and the Shama District Education Directorate, aimed at enhancing academic pursuit, promote spirit of competition among students and also further deepen their understanding of issues outside their regular learning environment.

The Shama District Director of Education, Ms Afua Amoakoh-Quansah, expressed her joy about the competition, which she believed, promoted academic excellence outside the classroom and also enriched the learning experience of students.

She said, "It ensures that teachers prepare the pupils towards the skills associated with quizzes, especially on current issues and it's a good practice to broaden their knowledge while they compete among themselves. It also unearths talents and also helps to advertise the schools to the world."

Ms Amoakoh-Quansah thanked WAPCo for the partnership, and hoped it would help improve learning in the Shama District.

She applauded the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes of WAPCo, particularly towards education, noting that "you have not kept the benefits to yourselves, but, you shared with the communities. I hope this would continue to strengthen our partnership."

The chief of Lower Inchaban, Nana Akosua Mfransie 11, urged the students to study hard, so that they would achieve more laurels in future.

