Ghana: Self-Styled Pastor in Trouble for Allegedly Robbing Businesswoman

11 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

An Accra circuit court yesterday adjourned to January 8, 2020, the case in which Saint John Walker, a self-styled pastor, based in Accra, allegedly defrauded a businesswoman, Mrs Darling Tuffour of GH¢60,000.00.

The accused, who allegedly collected the money from Maame Akosua Dufie, who owed the complainant the amount, has been charged with stealing by the court presided by Emmanuel Essandoh.

Saint John Walker, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before the court few months ago.

He allegedly went to Maame Dufie in the company of some policemen under the guise of being sent by the complainant to collect the money.

The facts are that, Madam Tuffour lent Maame Dufie GH₵ 60,000.00 which Maame Dufie failed to pay.

However, Maame Dufie's failure to keep to her promise of repaying the money resulted in a misunderstanding between the two women, who eventually stopped talking to each other.

The accused took advantage of the situation and took GH₵60,000.00 from Maame Dufie.

Later, the complainant sent her son to collect her money only to be told that Maame Dufie had paid GH₵60,000.00 in two instalments to accused.

Madam Tuffour lodged a complaint at the East Legon Police Station and accused was arrested.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.