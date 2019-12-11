Ghana: Self-Styled Pastor in Trouble for Allegedly Robbing Businesswoman

An Accra circuit court yesterday adjourned to January 8, 2020, the case in which Saint John Walker, a self-styled pastor, based in Accra, allegedly defrauded a businesswoman, Mrs Darling Tuffour of GH¢60,000.00.

The accused, who allegedly collected the money from Maame Akosua Dufie, who owed the complainant the amount, has been charged with stealing by the court presided by Emmanuel Essandoh.

Saint John Walker, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before the court few months ago.

He allegedly went to Maame Dufie in the company of some policemen under the guise of being sent by the complainant to collect the money.

The facts are that, Madam Tuffour lent Maame Dufie GH₵ 60,000.00 which Maame Dufie failed to pay.

However, Maame Dufie's failure to keep to her promise of repaying the money resulted in a misunderstanding between the two women, who eventually stopped talking to each other.

The accused took advantage of the situation and took GH₵60,000.00 from Maame Dufie.

Later, the complainant sent her son to collect her money only to be told that Maame Dufie had paid GH₵60,000.00 in two instalments to accused.

Madam Tuffour lodged a complaint at the East Legon Police Station and accused was arrested.