Ghana: First ICCES for Atomfourso Community Opened

The first Integrated Centres for Employable Skills (ICCES) for the training of the youth to acquire employable skills opened at Atomfourso near Seikwa last Monday.

The Institute under the initiative of the chief of Atomfourso Nana Ekye Nsowah-Adjei, a veteran journalist and a Senior Manager with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) was meant to provide skills training for the teeming youth mostly school drop outs from the town, the district and the regions as a whole.

Research by local and foreign institutions revealed that the area tops among the communities in the country with huge number of youth migration to Libya for non existing both white collar and semi-trained skills acquired jobs.

Nineteen youth have enrolled as pioneers to begin the three-year training under the Ministry of Labour and Employment after the Tain District Assembly signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the programme to begin.

Programmes targeted initially are building and construction, masonry, and tailoring.

The benevolence of the Roman Catholic Church was at its peak when it donated three abandoned classroom blocks which had been rehabilitated to house the pioneers. The first centre manager has been posted to start the school.

The manager could not hide his feeling and excitement when the entire community including the chiefs and the school management committee met and welcomed him with both traditional and Christian prayers.

Nana Nsowah-Adjei said he was motivated to establish the school as a result of the death of one of his students on the Sahara Desert while crossing to Libya in the early 80s.

He was grateful to the Tain District Chief Executive, the entire Assembly, the Assembly member of the Atomfourso Electoral Area, the chiefs and people of Atomfourso, the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Welfare, the regional and National Directorate of ICCES particularly Mr Atipo for helping to realise this noble objective.

Nana Nsowah-Adjei said he was ready to release land for a permanent campus and appealed to the government, NGOs the embassies and citizens of the area resident abroad to help provide tools and reading materials for the institute. He also appealed for instructors to make the learning attractive for the pioneers.