Ghana: Independent Parliamentary Candidate Joins NPP

The former Presiding Member of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly, Nana Asiedu Ofei who contested as an Independent Parliamentary candidate in the 2016 general election, has announced his decision to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and support their cause.

He explained that as an Independent candidate, he garnered 9,092 valid votes then, defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, and placed second after the NPP candidate, Nana Ama Dokua, now Member of Parliament (MP).

Nana Ofei, who made his intention known at a press conference, denied an allegation that he was a fraudster and insisted that "during my bid to contest as an independent candidate in 2016, the issue came up, but the National Security Secretariat as well as the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) cleared me of any wrongdoing, after a thorough investigation.

"My opponent, who is contesting me in the upcoming district assembly elections, has brought the issue up just to defame me but he will not succeed since I am poised, resolute and resolve to win," Mr Ofei touted.

He attached copies of the National Security Secretariat and the BNI reports clearing him, and noted that it would safeguard his hard earned reputation which he had worked for over the years and appealed to the NPP to accept him back into their fold and those who defected to follow him as an independent candidate in 2016 since politics was about numbers to retain the NPP in power in 2021.

Nana Ofei observed that since 2017, he had followed the massive development prospect being undertaken by the president and Nana Dokua in the Akuapem North Constituency and cited the numerous development projects which included a 15-unit classroom block for Okuapeman Senior High School (SHS), two new dormitories for Mount Sinai SHS, Benkum SHS, two-storey classroom block for Larteh PSTS 2 and two classroom blocks for Mampong Presbyterian SHS and Mangoase SHS.

"With all the ongoing projects, it's only fair and prudent to throw my support and assistance behind the president and MP to continue the good works they started for Akuapem North and the nation at large," he stressed.

Nana Asiedu Ofei displayed his NPP party membership card No. ER 1737100060 acquired on September 28, 2017 signed by the general secretary of the party.