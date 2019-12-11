Zimbabwe: Muchinguri VP Nomination Rumour a Myth - Mpofu

Zanu-PF Secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, Tuesday rubbished rumours that Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri has been nominated for party co-Vice President.

This comes after social media platforms were awash with reports that Muchinguri and former cabinet minister, Tshinga Dube were set to replace Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Zanu PF holds its annual national conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East this week, but the process is not elective.

Muchinguri is currently the ruling party national chairperson while Dube is Deputy Finance Secretary in the Politburo.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Mpofu dismissed the reports as a 'myth' as no such endorsements had been made by the party's provinces.

"How can you believe such a myth. We don't have such," Mpofu said.

"Our nominations are done by all provinces and it is about the president nobody else."

Mpofu was referring to nominations for party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

The Zanu PF conference commenced Tuesday will last for five days, ending on the 15th of December.