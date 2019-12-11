Zimbabwe: Linda Masarira Blasts Mupfumira for Using 'Medical Excuse' to Delay Trial

11 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Controversial leader of Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party, Linda Masarira has blasted former Tourism and Hospitality Minister Prisca Mupfumira for tailoring a "Perfect excuse" to delay her trial which was scheduled for Monday.

Mupfumira, who is accused of corruption involving $US 95 million from National Social Security Authority (NSSA), filed an application through her legal representative to delay her trial date with three more months.

In an application filed by her lawyer, Charles Chinyama, Mupfumira was said to be mentally and physically unfit to stand trial until three months later.

Following the developments, Masarira strongly queried Mupfumira's liberty to hire private doctors to judge her being fit or unfit for trial.

"Since when do private doctors assess mental fitness of accused persons? Prisca is using medical excuses to avoid court proceedings, it's a stop gap measure to avoid trial," said Masarira.

She also added that if Mupfumira is truely mentally unfit she should stop senatorial duties that she has been conducting since leaving remand prison.

"If indeed she has mental conditions, she should excuse herself from Senate duties," she added.

