South Africa: Zimbabwe-Bound Bus Bursts Into Flames

11 December 2019
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — A bus traveling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe has caught fire on the N1 near William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg, reports News24.

The bus was carrying 44 passengers - most of them women and children, but no one was injured, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said in a tweet.

"A bus carrying 44 passengers - most of them women and children - from Cape Town to Johannesburg has burst into flames. There were no injuries or fatalities but the passengers lost EVERYTHING they had saved up for their families back home," read the tweet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

