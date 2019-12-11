South Africa: Blitzboks Gear Up for 'Pool of Death' At Cape Town Sevens

It was business as usual for the Blitzboks as they shook off their jet lag with a training session in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Springbok Sevens side was in high spirits after a 15-0 cup final win over New Zealand this past weekend in Dubai.

The men exchanged light banter with each other, under the watchful eye of Coach Neil Powell.

Powell told News24 that the mix of young and experienced players made for a winning formula on the field.

"The youth are brimming with energy on the field, you can see it in guys like JC Pretorius and Kurtley Arendse. That's why we get guys like Justin Geduld to room with the young players so that they can learn from them on and off the field," he said.

Hotstepper Rosko Specman, who returned to the Blitzboks after a stint with the Bulls, said he was happy to be back with the Sevens team.

"This is where Spec-magic started. This is where I made a name for myself. Every time I come back, I know what my role is. The team comes first and then me... I just enjoy myself," the speedster said.

The veteran Sevens player was named player of the tournament in Dubai.

He credits his success to the support he's received from his team mates.

"On the field it looks easy... there's guys like Ruan Nel, Chris Dry and Dylan Sage that do the hard grafting in front. They steal the good balls for me. My job is just to create and finish," he adds.

On Saturday, the Blitzboks hope to replicate last weekend's performance, despite being drawn in a tough pool.

They will contest Pool A alongside 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series champions Fiji, series runners-up USA and Japan.

