South Africa: Armed Men Blow Up Two Pretoria ATMs, Flee With Cash

11 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sheldon Morais

A gang of heavily armed men bombed two ATMs in Eersterust, Pretoria, early on Wednesday morning, police say.

The men "pounced" on two security guards who were guarding the Pick n Pay centre and tied them up with their shoelaces and belts, spokesperson Captain Amanda van Wyk said.

They then bombed the ATMs and took "an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATMs before fleeing the scene".

No one was injured during the incident.

The men are still at large and no arrests have yet been made.

"The police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to call Eersterust SAPS on 012 806 1020/21, Crime Stop 08600 10 111 or via the MySAPSApp. The app may be downloaded on any Android or iPhone. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," Van Wyk said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

