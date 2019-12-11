Nigeria: AFN Inaugurates Committee to Investigate Board

11 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Monday inaugurated a six man committee to investigate the activities of the board.

The acting president of the Federation, Olamide George read out the terms of reference to the committee.

"To evaluate the PUMA sponsorship terms of agreement, possible payments made and equipments delivered to AFN and any other.

"Also, evaluate the valuation of AFN constitution, article 6:6.1.4 by the president Ibrahim Gusau by calling Annual General Congress of AFN without due process.

"The team will examine the records of expenditure of championships, include but not limited to; African U18 and U20 championships in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, IAAF World Championship in London and Doha 2017 and 2019 respectively," George said.

The acting president also wants the committee to examine the disbursement of funds by the federation.

"The investigative team would ascertain the amount approved by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports and genuineness of all payments.

"Also examine and evaluate factors responsible for the viament of funds meant for payment to athletes, coaches and officials allowance at International events.

"In addition, the panel will identify and report the role and responsibility of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) on the hosting of world championships to athletes and officials.

"They will also identify and report any other matter for future investigation to relevant agencies.

"And make recommendation that would ensure an improved and smooth AFN as well as other recommendation as may seen fit by the committee," George said in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria.

The board gave the committee two weeks to present its findings.

Meanwhile, the committee has Olawale Afolabi as the chairman, while members are Timmon Gunmen, Mkpa A.B, Jacob Onu, Kenneth Iworari and Bolaji Deji as the secretary.

It would be recalled that the AFN board suspended its president last week over alledged misconduct, abuse of power and mismanagement of funds.

Read the original article on This Day.

