Zimbabwe: Harare Hikes Towing Fees By 1000 Percent

11 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Harare City Council has increased its towing and clamping fees 1000 fold effective this Friday following Government's approval.

The fees used to range from $57 to $90.

Wheel clamping of light motor vehicle will now cost $500 from $57, while for commuter omnibus 15-seater will be $600 and $700 for an 18-seater.

Conventional buses and lorries will now be penalised $800 and articulated heavy lorries $900.

For tow away, charges will now range from $500 to $800 depending with the type of the vehicle.

Light motor vehicles will now be charged $500, commuter omnibus 15-seater and 18-seaters is now pegged at $700 and $800 respectively.

The city's acting communications corporate manager Mr Innocent Ruwende confirmed the new charges.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.