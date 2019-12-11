Zimbabwe: Harare Hikes Towing Fees By 1000 Percent

Harare City Council has increased its towing and clamping fees 1000 fold effective this Friday following Government's approval.

The fees used to range from $57 to $90.

Wheel clamping of light motor vehicle will now cost $500 from $57, while for commuter omnibus 15-seater will be $600 and $700 for an 18-seater.

Conventional buses and lorries will now be penalised $800 and articulated heavy lorries $900.

For tow away, charges will now range from $500 to $800 depending with the type of the vehicle.

Light motor vehicles will now be charged $500, commuter omnibus 15-seater and 18-seaters is now pegged at $700 and $800 respectively.

The city's acting communications corporate manager Mr Innocent Ruwende confirmed the new charges.