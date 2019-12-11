Malawi Govt in Wealth Creation Initiatives to Close the Rich-Poor Gap - Minister

11 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani has said government is working on several wealth creation programmes to reducing inequality and poverty, and promoting equity.

Botomani, who is government spokesperson, said there are social protection programmes for the poor to narrow the gap between the haves and the better-off.

The minister cited Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) as one of the programmes aimed at ensuring food security.

"The economy has been stable for the past years. Inflation is at single digit. This means the country has created conducive environment for private sector growth which would translate into job creation," said Botomani.

He stressed that government is geared to stimulate inclusive growth and reduce the income gap between the rich and the poor.

Parliament's Budget and Finance Committee bemoaned the glaring income inequalities in Malawi, warning that the situation is a potential recipe for conflict between the rich and the poor if not managed properly.

Committee chairperson Sosten Gwengwe said: "Income inequality erodes social cohesion in society and this is a potential source of conflict between the haves and have nots [the rich and the poor] if not managed properly."

In Malawi, wealth inequality as measured by a generic measure called Gini-coefficient has worsened over the past years, according to recent studies. Gini-coefficient refers to the distribution of money across a nation, State or specific geographic region.

If a country has a Gini-coefficient of zero, it means that the country has perfect equality in terms of distribution of wealth among its citizens while the opposite holds true if a country's Gini-coefficient is positive one, meaning that the country has high inequality such that the national income is shared by only a few elites.

Data from National Statistical Office (NSO) shows that Malawi's Gini-coefficient has moved from 38 percent as established in the Integrated Household Survey (IHS3) conducted in 2010/11 to 41.4 percent based on the IHS4 conducted in 2016/17.

On the other hand, the World Bank puts Malawi's Gini-coefficient at 46.1 percent as of this year, signalling the continued widening of the gap between the rich and the poor.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.