Namibia: Ondonga Tribal Authority Robbed of N$13 500

2 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — Unknown suspects robbed the Ondonga Traditional Authority of N$13 500 at gunpoint last week.

By last Friday, the suspects had not yet been arrested, Inspector Tomas Aiyambo of the public relations office in Oshakati said.

An employee of the Ondonga Traditional Authority was robbed of the money after she got out of the vehicle upon her arrival from the bank at the traditional office.

Aiyambo said a man appeared from a car and tried to grab her handbag, she held on to the purse but during the scuffle, another man from a silver sedan (VW Golf) appeared and held her at gunpoint, forcing her to release the bag with the N$13 500.

The getaway car had a registration number N 300205 SH.

Aiyambo said the suspects are alleged to have followed her from the bank.

In addition to the Ondonga Traditional Authority money, she also had N$380 of her own in the bag.

The police appeal to members of the public to assist with information that could help bring the culprits to book.

Incidents of people being robbed of money by thugs have become common in the Oshana region and the police warn the public against carrying large amounts of money.

In recent weeks, the police in Oshana was inundated with reports of people being robbed of money and valuable items by unknown suspects who escaped in getaway cars.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.