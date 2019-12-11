Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Sweep Off Under-Construction Karanda Bridge

11 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Daniel Chigunwe

Karanda Bridge deck which is under-construction was last night swept away by heavy rains that have pounded Mount Darwin for the past two days.

Rushinga Member of Parliament Cde Tendai Nyabani confirmed the incident but referred questions to Mt Darwin East legislator Cde Norman Marikisi who was not readily available for comment.

"It's confirmed the bridge was swept away last night and I have also shared the information on social media but that is not my constituency. The washed away bridge borders Mt Darwin South and Mt Darwin East constituencies," said Cde Nyabani.

